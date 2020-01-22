Mobile Cobots Market Projected to Reach US$ 4,472.53 Mn by 2026; Inclination toward Industrial Automation

The mobile cobots market, which is undergoing the initial stage of its development, is witnessing significant technological advancements at present. In the recent years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector. This can be attributed to increasing customer demand for customization in their cars. Unlike industrial robots, collaborative robots are not dedicated to only a single task. Hence, manufacturers are now switching toward collaborative robots. There has been a significant rise in adoption of mobile cobots over the last few years, due to the wide range of their applications in the automotive industry such as spraying, painting, and assembling of different parts of cars. The market for mobile cobots is projected to reach value of US$ 4,472.53 Mn by 2026 from US$ 336.98 Mn in 2017, registering a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, cobots offer high accuracy in work environments and increase productivity as well as safety. Hence, high accuracy and declining costs are expected to propel the mobile cobots market during the forecast period.

The idea of ‘Industry 4.0’ has spread all over the world and currently, it is being implemented at a large scale worldwide. Principles of the ‘Industry 4.0’ design include interoperability, information transparency, technical assistance, and decentralized decisions. Collaborative robots are fully compatible with the principles of ‘Industry 4.0’. Cobots are designed to be equipped with powerful onboard computers. They are interoperable and they can be easily joined to the IoT in any factory environment. In addition, they offer information transparency and technical assistance. They can facilitate decentralized decisions. A close study of recent product launches and developments by key participants in the mobile cobots market reveals that end-use industries such as automotive and electronics & semiconductor would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Applications such as robotic arms, automated pallet forks, and shelf units are expected to witness surge in the demand during the second half of the forecast period. This rise is attributable to further decline in average selling prices of mobile cobots across the world. Force control makes collaborative robots an ideal automation solution for use in the electronics industry, especially when it comes to assembly of delicate printed circuit boards (PCBs) or testing of PCBs for quality control. Collaborative robots are unique due to their high-resolution force control, which enables precise and controllable use of force in handling electronic assemblies, fragile components, and high-quality accessories. On the other hand, cobots provide limited payload and reach. The maximum payload of cobots is up to 10 kg. Cobots can automate processes and tasks weighing up to 10 kg within a reach radius of 1300 mm.

These challenges in terms of integration and distribution of existing technologies present opportunities for the mobile cobots market. Multiple market players are shifting toward collaborative robots in order to achieve maximum returns of investment (RoI). This is likely to have a positive impact on the global mobile cobots market during the forecast period.

Attracted by the rapidly expanding market and underlying latent demand, several market players are investing in the market for mobile cobots. Manufacturers of products ranging from sensors to accessories and companies across various industries are striving to strengthen their foothold in the mobile cobots market. Some of the prominent players operating in the mobile cobots market and profiled in the study –are ABB Ltd, Aubo Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KuKa Ag, Precise Automation, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch, TECHMAN Robots, Universal Robots, and Yasakawa Electric Corporation. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.