Mobile broadband for critical communications market growing demand for advanced mission critical operations, due to enhanced safety concerns

Some of the leading companies in Mobile Broadband for Critical Communications Market include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cassidian SAS, Alvarion Ltd., Ericsson A.B., Cisco System Inc., Firetide Inc., Harris Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Inmarsat Plc., Iridium Communications Inc., Intelsat S.A, Netmotion Wireless Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mesh Dynamics Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. and others across the world.

Mobile broadband is wireless internet access service through mobile phone towers to laptops, desktop computers, mobile phones, tablets and other handheld digital devices, by using portable broadband modems. Unlike conventional wireless or fixed broadband service, mobile broadband systems provide internet service through wireless communication from the server. The upcoming improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, such as 3G and 4G network, are contributing to the increasing usage of mobile broadband across the world in recent years. Additionally, introduction of application and services such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) enables efficient internet service through mobile broadband. Furthermore, rising demand for high speed and reliable networks in commercial as well as critical communication has contributed to advancements in robust mobile broadband networks. Owing to these factors, mobile broadband is witnessing rapid growth in the global telecommunication sector.

Considering the spectrum flexibility, performance metrics and growing ecosystem of mobile broadband service, it is effectively recognized for critical communications. Critical communication is a term defined for communication where conventional networks are unable to meet specific requirements of the end-user. Critical communications customers include transportation, oil and gas, utilities, mission-critical segments and other emergency services. Mobile broadband for critical communication are majorly used for safety concerns and accurate processes, especially in manufacturing sectors. Service providers must provide the highest levels of reliability, coverage, and advanced functionality due to exceptional requirements of these customers for quality of service. Mobile broadband service for critical communication helps respective end-users to prepare dedicated communication systems for public safety networks.

The growing demand for advanced mission critical operations, due to enhanced safety concerns, in manufacturing industries is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of Mobile Broadband for Critical Communications Market. Furthermore, the demand for mobile broadband for critical communication is expected to increase substantially with rising dependence on video feature of handheld devices in tactical communication. As a result, LTE is increasingly being adapted for mobile broadband for critical communication due to its high speed and robust network. Thus, increasing adoption of LTE service is expected to boost the demand for mobile broadband for critical communication. Conversely, lack of interoperability among different broadband technologies may hamper the growth of this market. This is however expected to be overcome with growing uniformity of LTE service across the world.