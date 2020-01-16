Mobile BPM Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Mobile BPM Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Mobile business process management or BPM offers effective transparency and control in business operation while providing solutions to deal with falling revenue and profit margins and real-time access from remote locations. The key advantages of BPM are automation, integration and transparency. Integration means various type of systems work together. Automation allows carrying out rapidly and constantly, and transparency offers users to monitor processes in real time. In addition, mobile BPM also helps to sales teams and field technicians to do their work efficiently and effectively.

The global mobile BPM market is growing rapidly due to the rising need for business agility. Most of the organizations are moving to digital businesses, thus the demand for mobile BPM is rising significantly and is anticipated a stable growth during the forecast period. Mobile BPM mainly provides flexibility and technical integration to the organization and this factor is booming the market globally. This software helps to the organization to combine technical and management capabilities and it’s allowed to align their objectives with the client requirements. The mobile BPM has the capability to promotes business efficiency by optimizing business operation and this factor is further fueling the growth of this market and is expected a steady growth during the forecast period. The global mobile BPM market is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for the automation solution in different industry vertical such as banking financial services and insurance, transportation and logistics, government and defense, IT and telecom, consumer and retail, and automotive among others. However, the complication of using mobile BPM among the employee of the organization is acting as a restraining of this market. Cost and time of training of this software is bit high but so many organizations investing on that due to its huge application and benefits. Therefore the impact of this restraint is medium and is expecting to be low during the forecast period.

The global mobile BPM market is segmented in three categories: by deployment, by solution and by end users. By deployment the market of mobile BPM can be divided into hybrid cloud, private cloud and public cloud. By solution the market is segmented by monitoring and optimization, integration, process modeling and design, automation, content and document management and integration among others. Furthermore, the automation solution held the largest market share in mobile BPM market due to its various applications in this segment. In terms of end user, the market of mobile BPM can be divided into manufacturing, banking financial services and insurance, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government and defense, IT and telecom, consumer and retail, and automotive among others.

By geography the global mobile BPM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In North America mobile BPM markets growing significantly due to the enterprises are now shifting to digital businesses and they are becoming more customer-centric. Additionally, in Europe and Asia-Pacific, organizations are redesigning and modernizing their business process to improve their efficiencies. Asia Pacific is expecting the fastest growth due to the rising economics such as India and China. North America and Europe is showing a significant market share during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in mobile BPM market followed by Latin America in recent years.

The key players participating in the mobile BPM market are IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.A), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.A), Fujitsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Open Text Corporation (Ontario, Canada), Appian (Virginia, U.S.A), Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany), Pegasystems Inc (Massachusetts, U.S.A), TIBCO Software Inc (California, U.S.A) and Hyland Software Inc (Ohio, U.S.A) among others.

