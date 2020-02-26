Mobile Biometrics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Identification of individuals is of great importance for a number of daily life transactions performed by a number of vendors and organizations. Frequently, these identification procedures need to be performed at different locations and that has given birth of the market for mobile biometrics, which are essentially devices and systems that are embedded with sensors and fingerprint readers.

These mobile biometric devices are now even integrated on a smartphone or tablet and the market for the same is flourishing, paving a strong way for private industries and government agencies to process people information. Mobile biometrics are particularly useful for the vendors operating in the financial services such as banking, military, law enforcement, public transportation, healthcare, border control, and commercial shipping. The prosperity of each of these individual industries is expected to reflect on the global mobile biometrics market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, expanding at a notable CAGR.

Radically increasing number of mobile transactions as a result of ubiquity of smartphones, prosperity of the ecommerce sector in a number of emerging and developed economies, government initiatives to promote the adoption of biometrics, and large scale adoption of electronic verification systems are some of the factors augmenting the demand in the global mobile biometrics market.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the privacy and data breach, need to protect biometric data, and considerable cost of these devices are obstructing the market from attaining its true potential. Nevertheless, the stockholders connected to the value chain of the global mobile biometrics market stand to gain new opportunities from the growing application of these devices for ecommerce transactions and online gaming. This report provides in-depth analysis of all important market dynamics and anticipates their impact over the overall demand.

During recent years, there has been significant growth in mobile biometrics market. Biometric is likely to analyze people’s physical characteristics as well as behavioral approach. The technology is mainly launched to support the argument that every individual is unique from both physical as well as behavioral mannerisms. Biometrics identifiers recognize both physiological characteristics and behavioral characteristics. Physiological characteristics identify the composition and shape of the body, such as fingerprints, face, hand, DNA, retina, ear features, and odor, whereas a person’s behavior is recognized by behavioral characteristics such as voice, gestures, gait, and typing rhythm.