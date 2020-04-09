Mobile Banking Market Analysis and Forecast 2024

This report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Massage Bath Crock market in details.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Mobile Banking Market Players

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

This study considers the Mobile Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Business

Personal

Global Mobile Banking Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Mobile Banking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Mobile Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Banking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Mobile Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

