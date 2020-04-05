MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Mobile Fronthaul:

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.

Mobile Backhaul:

The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.

* The mobile fronthaul and mobile backhaul are connected using optical fiber which transfer information at the rate of 10 Gbps.

* With advancement in multi-antenna array technologies, DU housing 128 antenna elements (64 transmitters and 64 receivers) can communicate with CU of backhaul at the speed of about 320 Gpbs as defined in CPRI standard.

Overall, the Global Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment. The Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul vendors.

United States is estimated to have the largest country-wise market size of $2444.18 million in 2018, while APAC is forecast to have the largest region-wise market size. Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, which are rapidly deploying the 5G solution.

In 2018, the global Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul market size was 11200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 37110 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

