Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul Market Share Analysis of Top Industry Players, Opportunities, Sales Data, Trends, Size & Investment Opportunities by Forecast 2024

Mobile Fronthaul:

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.

Mobile Backhaul:

The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.

The mobile fronthaul and mobile backhaul are connected using optical fiber which transfer information at the rate of 10 Gbps.

• With advancement in multi-antenna array technologies, DU housing 128 antenna elements (64 transmitters and 64 receivers) can communicate with CU of backhaul at the speed of about 320 Gpbs as defined in CPRI standard.

Overall, the Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment. The Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul vendors.

United States is estimated to have the largest country-wise market size of $2444.18 million in 2018, while APAC is forecast to have the largest region-wise market size. Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, which are rapidly deploying the 5G solution.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market will register a 19.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26550 million by 2024, from US$ 10960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Players

Chapter Four: Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

