Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market 2019, by Google, Microsoft, VUZIX, SONY, Epson, Intel, Mindmaze, Seebright, Wikitude, Aurasma, Daqri, Metaio, Total Immersion

This report focuses on the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) development in United States, Europe and China.

A mobile augmented reality application (MARA) is a type of mobile application that incorporates and complements built-in components in a mobile phone and provides a specialized application to deliver reality-based services and functions.

In 2017, the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Microsoft Corporation

VUZIX

SONY

Epson

Intel

Mindmaze

Seebright

Wikitude

Aurasma

Daqri

Metaio

Total Immersion

Qualcomm

Marxent

Blippar

Catchoom

Ngrain

Zappar

Infinity Augmented Reality

Samsung Electronics

Catchoom Technologies

Atheer

Hannovermesse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitor-Based

Video See-through HMD

Head-mounted Displays

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Field

Military

Protection Of Cultural Heritage

Industrial Maintenance

Network Communication

Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

