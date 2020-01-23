Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market 2019-2025, by Google, Microsoft Corporation, VUZIX, SONY, Epson, Intel, Mindmaze, Seebright, Wikitude, Aurasma, Daqri, Metaio, Total Immersion, Qualcomm, Marxent, Blippar, Catchoom, Ngrain, Zappar

This report focuses on the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2321389
A mobile augmented reality application (MARA) is a type of mobile application that incorporates and complements built-in components in a mobile phone and provides a specialized application to deliver reality-based services and functions.
In 2017, the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation
VUZIX
SONY
Epson
Intel
Mindmaze
Seebright
Wikitude
Aurasma
Daqri
Metaio
Total Immersion
Qualcomm
Marxent
Blippar
Catchoom
Ngrain
Zappar
Infinity Augmented Reality
Samsung Electronics
Catchoom Technologies
Atheer
Hannovermesse
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2321389
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monitor-Based
Video See-through HMD
Head-mounted Displays
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Field
Military
Protection Of Cultural Heritage
Industrial Maintenance
Network Communication
Entertainment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-augmented-reality-mar-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]