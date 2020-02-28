Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market (AI) Growing Steady at 28.41% CAGR by 2023

Download Brochure of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market spread across 119 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 46 Tables and 35 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1590274 .

This Mobile Artificial Intelligence market report also studies company profiles, which present basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the studied market. The mobile AI market is expected to reach USD 17.83 billion by2023 from USD 5.11 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 28.41% during the forecast period. Trending leaders of Mobile Artificial Intelligence market (AI) are Apple (US), NVIDIA (US), Huawei (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), and Google (US)are the major players in the mobile AImarket.

Target Audience:

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research institutes

Market research and consulting firms

Forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Governments and financial institutions

Analysts and strategic business planners

End users willing to know more about the technology and the latest technological developments in the mobile AI industry

Get More Information about discount on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market with Forecast, Analysis, Trends and Company Profiles at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1590274 .

Market, by Application

Smartphones

Cameras

Drones

Automotive

Robotics

Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual reality (VR)

Others (Smart Boards and PCs)

Increasing demand for AI-capable processors for use in mobile devices, rise in cognitive computing, and growing number of AI applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile AI market. However, factors such as premium pricing of AI processors and limited number of AI experts are restraining market growth.

The mobile AI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence. Applications such as smart phones, industrial robots, and automotive provide huge growth potential for the mobile AI market in APAC. The region is becoming the center of attraction for major investments as it holds significant business expansion opportunities. Various AI processor start-ups in China are raising funds to grow in the mobile AI market. For example, Think Force (China) raised around USD 68million, and DeePhi (China) raised around USD 40 million. Along with this, increasing government spending to boost the AI network in China is expected to further contribute to market growth during the forecast period. All these factors, coupled with the increasing number of start-ups in the mobile AI ecosystem, are driving the growth of the mobile AI market in APAC.

Get purchase at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1590274 .

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =27%, Tier 2 =41%, and Tier 3 =32%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =26%, Directors =40%, and Others =34%

By Region: North America = 47%, Europe = 28%, APAC =19%, and RoW =6%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report is focused on various levels of analysis, such as market ranking analysis of top players. This report also studies company profiles, which present basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the studied market; high-growth regions; and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on:

Market penetration: Comprehensive information on various types of applications and technology nodes offered by top players in the overall mobile AI market.

Product development/innovation: Detailed insights regarding research and development (R&D) activities, emerging technologies, and product launches in the mobile AI market.

Market development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets, along with the analysis of the mobile AI markets across regions.

Market diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments in the overall mobile AI market.

Competitive assessment: In-depth assessment of ranking analysis, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the mobile AI market.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.