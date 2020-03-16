Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Outlook, Segment Forecast 2019 With Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, AIBrain, Inc., NVIDIA, Anki, SoundHound Inc. & More

Worldwide mobile AI market report additionally contains the drivers and restrains for the mobile AI market that are derived from SOWT analysis. Global Mobile AI market is expected to reach USD 17.79 billion by 2025 from USD 5.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.43 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In Report).

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is totally fragmented due to presence of maximum players in most of the regions across the globe. Artificial intelligence consists of complex algorithms, which is increasing rapidly in the current market. Mostly it used the data analytics and statistics to develop its data system in Mobile AI market. Nowadays several industries adopted the Artificial Intelligence- algorithms which are easy to access the complex systems. The artificial intelligence is generally applicable in drones, robotics, self- driving cars and image recognition. The renowned players in market are

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Apple Inc.

Microsoft

MediaTek Inc.

AIBrain

SoundHound Inc. and many more

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The Mobile AI report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Microsoft acquires Bonsai, artificial Intelligence to boost the machine learning capabilities and leveraging Industrial control systems such as Automotive, robotics and Energy.

In 2016, Huawei invest USD 1 million into a new artificial intelligence research partnership with UC Berkeley. Mainly focus on computer vision, machine learning and other areas of Artificial Intelligence.

In 2016 , Samsung acquire Viv Labs, Artificial Intelligence company, where Samsung utilize the conversational interface of Viv labs.

Segmentation:

The Mobile AI market is based on

Technology Type

Application

Geographical Segments

Based on Technology type, the market is segmented into

7nm

10nm

20 to 28nm

Based on Application

Drones

Smartphones

Cameras

Robotics

Smart Boards

AR/VR

Automotive

PCS

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of drones, robotics, and surveillance cameras.

Growing demand for edge computing in IoT (Internet of Things).

Rising focus on low cost AI-capable processors and cognitive computing.

Rapidly Replacement of New technology.

Expensive to manage and maintain the artificial intelligence machines.

