Mobile Application Testing Services Market to Grow at 18% CAGR to 2024 – Forecast by Cognizant and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Mobile Application Testing services market is anticipated to grow rapidly and will post a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Mobile Application Testing Services. The rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services will drive the mobile application testing (MAT) services market growth for the next four years.

Mobile applications are increasingly the most important channel to interact with clients and end users in a digital economy. Sourcing and vendor management leaders need to navigate through the complexity of selecting a mobile application testing service provider most suited to meet business needs.

Market Analysis

Testing Mobile Applications Is Complex and Will Become Even More So With the Greater Inclusion of Sensors

There Is No Single Tool That Will Fulfill All Mobile Testing Requirements End to End

To Meet Demands for Mobile Application Quality Testing Services, Providers Need to Use a Range of Methods and Solutions

This report studies the Mobile Application Testing Services market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Mobile Application Testing Services market by product and Application/end industries.

Mobile Applications testing services market analysis report, this sector is highly competitive and diversified owing to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. It has been observed that vendors are increasingly adopting competitive pricing strategies and value-added features, which will further drive the competition among leading vendors.

Mobile Applications testing services Market Segment as follows: By Region – Global (Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

Market by Type

– Manual

– Automation

Market by Application

– BFSI

– Telecom

– IT

– Retail

– Media

