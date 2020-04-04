Mobile Application Security Testing Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Mobile Application Security Testing

In 2017, the global Mobile Application Security Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Application Security Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Application Security Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Veracode (US)

Synopsys (US)

Pradeo (France)

Rapid7 (US)

Tieto (Finland)

Trustwave (US)

WhiteHat Security (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Application Security Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Application Security Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Application Security Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

