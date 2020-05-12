Mobile Advertising Platform Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025 | Alphabet Facebook Baidu Yahoo! Inc Microsoft Alibaba

Mobile advertising is a form of advertising via mobile (wireless) phones or other mobile devices. It is a subset of mobile marketing.

In 2017, the global Mobile Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=887032

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/887032/global-mobile-advertising-platform-market

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Advertising Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.