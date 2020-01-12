Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase (MAPK) Inhibitors Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2019 Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) are ubiquitous regulators of many cellular functions including cell proliferation, cellular growth, inflammatory responses to stress signals and cell differentiation. MAPK pathway, involves three main kinases, Raf, MEK and ERK, has emerged as a novel target for the development of new cancer therapies with reduced side-effects.

MAPK inhibitors are being developed as small molecules, for the treatment of various types of cancer. They have also showed additional benefits with high effectiveness at lower concentrations in comparison to the ATP-competitive inhibitors, for the cancer therapy.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is in the process of developing Acumapimod as an oral p38 MAPK inhibitor for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD). eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., Genentech Inc., and Kura Oncology Inc. are some other companies having pipeline of MAPK inhibitors.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

