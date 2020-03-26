Misting Systems Market 2019 – Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Report 2025

According to Orbis Research industry statistics, the ‘Global Misting Systems Market’ will inventory a CAGR of about xx% by 2025. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Misting Systems market’s growth based on end-users and geography.

Misting Systems are one of the most effective and efficient methods available for cooling open outdoor areas such as patios or large indoor areas such as warehouses. They are also used for: dust suppression, order control, special effects, and several other residential and commercial applications.

When people refer to misting, they are referring to a mist line system. These systems deliver water under low, medium, or high pressure to special nozzles that atomize the water into very small particles. The higher the pressure (up to 1000 psi) the smaller the particle size, which in turn means better evaporation and cooling. These systems can also be used in conjunction with fans to add to the cooling effect of any residential of commercial mist install.

There are low pressure DIY mist kits that you can just hook up to you water faucet and be misting your patio in minutes. High pressure spray systems are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications. These use pumps to increase the pressure to 1000 PSI. This atomizes the mist particles to 5 microns, allowing the mist to evaporate more quickly, resulting in better cooling and dust removal in any climate.

Misting System’s largest downstream industry is Public Environment & Horticulture, especially in Asia. Due to the increasing attention of the air environment in recent years, the Misting System has been used for dust removal in many public places. In 2018, High Pressure Systems sales are approximately 854.34 M USD, representing approximately 76.63% of total revenue

At present, Public Environment & Horticulture accounts for the majority of revenue. In 2018, Public Environment & Horticulture ‘s revenue was 496.04 M USD, accounting for 44.42% of the total, and with the modernization of industrial manufacturing in recent years, more and more manufacturing workshop uses the Misting System to remove dust and cool down.

In 2018, the global Misting Systems market size was 1116.6 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1398.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD.

Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc.

MistAmerica

Orbit Irrigation

Aero Mist

Mist Cooling, Inc.

Universal Fog Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Pressure Systems

High Pressure Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Environment & Horticulture

Industrial Area

Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Others (including home, entertainment, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Misting Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Misting Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

