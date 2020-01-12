Mist Eliminator Market Summary, Scope & Future Growth Forecast to 2024 For Players: AMACS Process Tower Internal, FMC Technologies Inc., Koch-Glitsch LP, Sullair LLC, Kimre Inc. & Air Quality Engineering, Inc.

The growth in the global mist eliminator market is driven by growth in the power sector and global desalination industry, strict emission guidelines and rapid urbanization in developing markets. Additionally, stringent emission rules and regulations have led to increase in the usage of mist controllers to prevent the emission and oil mist from contaminating air or soil, and assisting industrial facilities to comply with the environmental regulations.

Mist eliminator is designed to eradicate pollutants from process air emissions, which are present as mist droplets to recover the valuable products. These pollutants include machine coolant mist, sulfuric acid mist, chromic acid mist and oil mist

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mist eliminator market, during the forecast period. The growing chemical manufacturing industry, rapidly evolving petrochemical and petroleum refining industry and the growing power generation industry has driven the regional mist eliminator market over the past years.

Some of the key players in the global mist eliminator market are AMACS Process Tower Internal, FMC Technologies Inc., Koch-Glitsch LP, Sullair LLC, Kimre Inc., Air Quality Engineering, Inc., MECS Inc., Sulzer Chemtech, KCH Services, Coastal Technologies, Inc., Munters AB and The Hilliard Corporation.

