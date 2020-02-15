Mining Tester Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Mining Tester Market: Overview

Increasing demand for aluminum, copper, iron ore and coal is resulting in growing need for mining activities. Due to increasing mining activities, the need for maintaining safety at mining locations is increasing significantly to reduce workplace injuries. Manufacturers of mining tester equipment are focusing on improving the operational efficiency of their equipment such as delivering a rugged natured mining tester, and user friendly and compact sized mining tester. The need for mining tester is increasing to avoid the impact of direct contact with mining materials.

Mining tester is available for testing different parameters such as noise and heat as well as for testing raw materials and minerals extracted from mines. In addition to this, the manufacturers of mining tester are focusing on delivering multipurpose devices so that miners can perform their testing operations for different parameters using a single mining tester.

For example, Qualitest International Inc., a U.S based prominent manufacturer of mining tester, offers a total station device which provides a combination of EDM (Electronic Distance Measuring Device) and electrical transit.

Mining Tester Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing government regulations for maintaining safety at mining locations is one of the prime factors fuelling growth of the market. Governments of developed countries have strict regulations for maintaining safety at mining locations.

For example, MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), a U.S based mine safety and health administration agency, enforced the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 (Mine Act) as amended by the MINER Act of 2006. This act is aimed at maintaining mine safety.

Global boom in industrialization over the past few years is fuelling the demand for raw materials extracted from mining activities. In addition to this, production of electronic devices and electric vehicles is rising due to which demand for minerals such as cobalt, nickel, lithium, and others is increasing. Growing mining activities are simultaneously fuelling demand for equipment such as mining testers.

Mining Tester Market: Segmentation

The global mining tester market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, end use, and region.

On the basis of equipment type, the mining tester market has been segmented into mineral tester, ore tester, gold tester, iron ore tester, metal analyzers, and others.

On the basis of end use, the mining tester market has been segmented into mining industries, academics and research, and environmental science.

Mining Tester Market: Key Players

Qualitest International Inc., K&W Mining Machinery, HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS, CMZ, OLYMPUS Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Scientific Nitcon, Spectro Analytical Instruments, Bruker, The Vanta, Oxford Instruments and Spectro Analytical Instruments are some of the key players manufacturing mining testers.

Constant innovations in the mining tester market by increasingly investing in the research and development process is one of the prime strategies followed by mining tester manufacturers. In addition to this, companies are focusing on delivering their products as per industry standards.

Mining Tester Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering the demand for mining tester, APEJ region is dominating the global market by holding a significant market share. The countries present in this region such as China, India, Australia, and others are some of the leading mining countries for gold, iron, aluminum, and other minerals. Also, increasing industrialization in this region has led to increasing demand for minerals, ores, and other raw materials. The above mentioned factors are fuelling growth in mining activities and hence driving demand for mining testers. North America holds the second position in terms of demand for mining testers for ensuring the safety and test quality of work environment at mining locations. On the other hand, MEA is expected to witness moderate growth as compared to other regions owing to less adoption rate for mining tester in this region.