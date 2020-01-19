Mining Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2025| Caterpillar(BUCYRUS), Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, Terex Mining

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Mining Equipment includes the consumption of underground mining equipment and Surface mining equipment, such as crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, portable drilling rigs and parts, portable crushing, screening, washing and combination plants, drills and other machinery (except parts).

In this report, we mainly do research and analysis for drill jumbo, drilling rig and drilling machine.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Mining Equipment industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Mining Equipment industry, the current demand for Mining Equipment product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Mining Equipment products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Mining Equipment’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Mining Equipment industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

There is a certain market space in demand of Mining Equipment, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. Many high-end products are needed to seize market share of imports acts, because local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

The global Mining Equipment market was 1270 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Major players operating in the global Mining Equipment market include: Caterpillar(BUCYRUS), Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, Terex Mining, Joy Global(P&H), IZ-KARTEX(OMZ), Taiyuan Heavy Industry, SANYI

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Mining Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

