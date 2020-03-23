Mining Chemicals Market : Global Industry Is Expected to Reach $10.01 Villion By 2026 : BASF SE, 3M, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzonobel, Arizona Chemicals Co., Arrmaz Gulf Chemicals, Ashland

This Mining Chemicals market research report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of Chemical industry. Mining Chemicals report also presents an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period.

According to Research For Markets, the Global Mining Chemicals market is accounted for $6.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are growing population and urbanization, increasing investments for mining projects in Asia-Pacific and South America, huge demand for specialty chemicals in mining and rising disposable income. However, high logistics costs, high cost of production and strict government regulations are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in Mining Chemicals Market include:

BASF SE, 3M, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzonobel, Arizona Chemicals Co., Arrmaz Gulf Chemicals, Ashland Inc., Clariant Ag, Huntsman Corporation, Nalco Company, SNF FloMin, Kemira Oyj, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Zinkan Enterprises, SQM, Dyno Nobel, Inc., Hychem, Inc., Sasol Ltd, The Chemours Company and Orica Limited.

Mining chemicals include a range of reagents and mineral processing specialty chemicals used in the mining industry. These chemicals are used for extracting a variety of base and industrial minerals, precious metals, iron ores, mineral sands and coal. The reagents may also be used for metallurgical processed such as dewatering and defoaming. These chemicals are increasingly being used in metallurgical methods by end-use industries to recover commercially useful metals from complex ores. Some of these chemicals include cyanide, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, ammonium nitrate, gasoline, and acetylene.

Based on product, grinding aids segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to their increasing use in inducing floatability of ore which enables easier metal extraction. Grinding aids are extensively used for limestone grinding in cement production. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising incidents of mining activities in the region. Additionally, high foreign investments in the Chinese mining industry are expected to support the application for mining chemicals in this country.

Products Covered:

Flotation Collectors, Flocculants, Solvent Extractants, Frothers, Scale inhibitors, Crystal Growth Modifiers, Defoamers, Grinding Aids and Other Products

Mineral Types Covered:

Precious Metals, Non-metallic Minerals, Rare Earth Metals and Base Metals

Chemicals Covered:

Sulfuric Acid, Cyanide, Heavy Metals, Gasoline, ANFO (Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil), Acetylene and Nitric Acid

Applications Covered:

Mineral processing, Explosives and Drilling, Water and Wastewater Treatment and Other Applications

Reasons To Buy This Report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Mining Chemicals market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Mining Chemicals is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

