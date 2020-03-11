Mining Chemicals Market 2017: Global Industry Top Key Players BASF, 3M, The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Clariant, Huntsman Corporation and Arizona Chemical, a Kraton Company

According to ResearchForMarkets, the Global Mining Chemicals market is accounted for $6.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The global Mining Chemicals industry is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Mining Chemicals significant factors which are influencing the market growth are growing population and urbanization, increasing investments for mining projects in Asia-Pacific and South America, huge demand for specialty chemicals in mining and rising disposable income. However, high logistics costs, high cost of production and strict government regulations are hindering the market growth.
Mining chemicals include a range of reagents and mineral processing specialty chemicals used in the mining industry. These chemicals are used for extracting a variety of base and industrial minerals, precious metals, iron ores, mineral sands and coal. The reagents may also be used for metallurgical processed such as dewatering and defoaming.
These chemicals are increasingly being used in metallurgical methods by end-use industries to recover commercially useful metals from complex ores. Some of these chemicals include cyanide, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, ammonium nitrate, gasoline, and acetylene.
Based on product, grinding aids segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to their increasing use in inducing floatability of ore which enables easier metal extraction. Grinding aids are extensively used for limestone grinding in cement production.
SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL MINING CHEMICALS MARKET ARE
- BASF SE,
- 3M,
- The Dow Chemical Company,
- Akzonobel,
- Arizona Chemicals Co.,
- Arrmaz Gulf Chemicals,
- Ashland Inc.,
- Clariant Ag,
- Huntsman Corporation,
- Nalco Company,
- SNF FloMin,
- Kemira Oyj,
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,
- LP,
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,
- Zinkan Enterprises,
- SQM,
- Dyno Nobel, Inc.,
- Hychem, Inc.,
- Sasol Ltd,
- The Chemours Company
- Orica Limited.
In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising incidents of mining activities in the region. Additionally, high foreign investments in the Chinese mining industry are expected to support the application for mining chemicals in this country.
PRODUCTS COVERED:
- Flotation Collectors
- Flocculants
- Solvent Extractants
- Frothers
- Scale inhibitors
- Crystal Growth Modifiers
- Defoamers
- Grinding Aids
- Other Products
MINERAL TYPES COVERED:
- Precious Metals
- Non-metallic Minerals
- Rare Earth Metals
- Base Metals
CHEMICALS COVERED:
- Sulfuric Acid
- Cyanide
- Heavy Metals
- Gasoline
- ANFO (Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil)
- Acetylene
- Nitric Acid
APPLICATIONS COVERED:
- Mineral processing
- Explosives and Drilling
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Other Applications
