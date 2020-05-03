Mining Automation Market Overview, Drivers, Challenges, Key Vendor Landscape, Challenges, Customer Landscape, Future Scope & Industry Opportunity in Forecast Period 2019-2025

Research Report On “Global Mining Automation Industry 2019” Highlights on Market Segmentation, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Evolution, Innovation & Sustainability, Regulatory And Political Guidelines For the Industry.

Automated mining involves the removal of human labor from the mining process. The mining industry is in the transition towards automation. It can still require a large amount of human capital, particularly in the developing world where labor costs are low so there is less incentive for increasing efficiency. Automated mining is an umbrella term that refers to two types of technology. The first type of mining automation deals with process and software automation; the second type deals with applying robotic technology to mining vehicles and equipment.

For industry structure analysis, the Mining Automation industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 58% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Mining Automation industry.

Europe occupied 31.64% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 28.57% and 24.20% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market share. Geographically, North America was the largest sales value market in the world, which took about 30.47% of the market in 2016. For cost trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mining Automation producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Mining Automation Market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 3200 million by 2024, from US$ 2510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mining Automation business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Mining Automation Market report includes the Mining Automation market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Mining Automation market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

Segmentation by Application:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Other

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Vendor/Manufacturers in the Market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Komatsu

ABB

Hitachi

Hexagon

Rockwell

Micromine

Volvo Group

Trimble

Remote Control Technologies

Mine Site Technologies

The Global Mining Automation Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Mining Automation market for the customers to provide key insights into the Mining Automation market. This global report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Mining Automation market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Mining Automation market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

