Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects– P&S Intelligence

Global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is forecasted to attain revenue of more than $50.0 billion by 2023, P&S Market Research.

Mainly led growing geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing government healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries globally.

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is classified into neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and others, on the basis of application. Laparoscopy held the largest share in the market during the entire analysis period and the category is expected to occupy a share of more than 20.0% by 2023, due to the rising prevalence of obesity and increasing use of laparoscopy for weight reduction (bariatric) surgeries.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) minimally invasive surgical instruments market is predicted to witness the fastest growth in demand, with a CAGR higher than 10% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing per capita income, and improving healthcare facilities in the region.

According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), people aged 65 years and above constituted approximately 11.4% of the population in 2013, and the count is estimated to increase by approximately 20% by 2050. With rising population there are also chances for the population to get subjected to diseases. Thus, these rising figures, with respect to the geriatric population, are an important factor leading to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments in the region.

The rising per capita income is likely to increase the affordability of people for expensive surgical procedures, involving minimally invasive surgical instruments. According to the World Bank, the GDP per capita of India increased from $1,345.8 in 2010 to $1,709.4 in 2016. A similar trend has been observed for other developing countries, such as Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Indonesia, which is contributing to the growth of the APAC market.