Mine and IED Detection System Market Size, Segments, Share, Growth Key Trends, Global Analysis, Overlook, Regional Forecast 2019 2023

Mine & IED Detection System Market Report Information by Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Hand Held, Biological Based), Application (Defense, Homeland Security), Detection Capability, Equipment (Sensor Based, Radar Based, Laser Based)— Forecast till 2023

Mine and IED Detection System Market Scenario:

The mine & IED detection system market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to military land clearance operations and advancement in sensor technology in the defense sector. With the rise in security threats and border disputes, there has been increased usage of mine & IED detection system for rapid area clearance and detecting both Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and traditional Anti-Tank (AT) mines.

A variety of technologies is used to detect landmines and IEDs, including acoustic sensors, animals and biological detection systems, chemical sensors, electromagnetic sensors, and hyperspectral sensor analysis, radar technology, ground penetrating radar, lidar and electro-optical sensors, magnetic signatures, nuclear sensors, optical sensors, seismic acoustic sensors, and thermal detection. As a result, it is estimated that by the end of the forecast period, usage of mine & IED detection system will rise significantly.

Meanwhile, in 2013, BAE Systems signed a contract with the U.S. Navy to provide critical mine detection sensor prototype, . However, high cost and declining defense expenses are restricting the usage of mine & IED detection system.

Mine and IED Detection System Market Segments:

The global mine & IED detection system market is segmented into deployment, application, detection capability, equipment, and region. On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into vehicle mounted, hand held, and biological based. Since the vehicle mounted detection system is much suited for high-threat search operation, the segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. For instance, in 2012, NIITEK signed a contract with the Australian Army to provide Husky Mounted Detection Systems (HMDS).

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6400

By application, the market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense sector in different countries is the major end-user of different types of mine and IED detection equipment and devices as they continuously face threats of IED blasts during cross-country operations.

By detection capability, the market has been segmented into above surface detection system and underground mine & IED detection system. The above surface detection system segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as there has been a high adoption rate of this technology in mine detection. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. army signed a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to provide a vehicle mounted integrated suite of sensors and above surface detection system technology to detect mines and IEDs. Such developments would further fuel the market growth.

By equipment, the market has been segmented into sensor based, radar based, laser based, and others. The laser based segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The continuous demand for mine and IED detection system and equipment by the U.S. military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is the major reason for the high growth of this market. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, the increased investments in the development of mine and IED detection equipment and devices are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. Therefore, the global mine & IED detection system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Mine and IED Detection System Market Key Players:

The key players in the mine & IED detection system market BAE Systems Plc (U.K), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Raytheon (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Schiebel Gmbh (Vienna), DCD Group (South Africa), and Chemring Group Plc (U.K).

The report on the Mine & IED Detection System market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Read More info @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mine-ied-detection-system-market-6400

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]