Millimeter Wave Technology Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2019-2025

Millimeter-wave is an electromagnetic wave with a wavelength of 1-10mm, which is called millimeter-wave.
United States is expected to hold the largest share of the millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Millimeter Wave Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Millimeter Wave Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Millimeter Wave Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bridgewave Communications
Keysight Technologies
NEC
Sage Millimeter
Siklu Communication
Aviat Networks
Farran Technology
Millimeter Wave Products
Millivision Technologies
Vubiq Networks
E-Band Communications
Smiths Group
L3 Technologies
Proxim Wireless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
24GHz – 57GHz
57GHz – 86GHz
86GHz – 300GHz
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Business
Medical
Industrial
Automobile
Military
Imaging
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
