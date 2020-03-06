Milk Thistle Extract Market Trends, Regulations & Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Milk Thistle is an herbal plant which is commonly found in Europe and North America. Milk thistle is also known as silymarin, it is being used to detoxify and protect various liver disorder. Milk thistle extract is used to make medicines. It is used to cure liver damage caused by Amanita phalloides, mushroom poisoning and hepatitis C. Milk thistle extract is also used as an ingredient in supplement such as weight loss. Milk thistle extract is not just limited to cure liver damage but it is also helpful to control diabetes, depression, high cholesterol and menopausal symptoms.

Regional segment for the market of milk thistle extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to be the leader of milk thistle extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for milk thistle extract. In terms of revenue Asia pacific is also expected to be the leading contributor in the milk thistle extract market, which is further followed by Latin America.

Increasing opportunities in the food industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global milk thistle extract market. Milk thistle extract is popular as it offers various health benefits such as it helps to keep your heart healthy, reduces the growth of cancer cells in lungs, prostate, breast, colon, renal and cervical cancers, and helps in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease which is expected to bolster the growth of the milk thistle extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is expect to boost the milk thistle extract market as antioxidants present in the extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Milk thistle extract is also known to block UVA and UVB, cure intestinal issues and reduces hot flashes and other related menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the milk thistle extract market to a great extent in the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with milk thistle extract.

Some of the key players in milk thistle extract market are Thompsons, Puritan’s Pride, Swanson Health Products, Sundown Naturals, Solgar, Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty, Jarrow Formula, Good ‘N Natural, Blackmores, 21st Century and Solaray among others.