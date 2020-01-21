Military Tank Container Market – Top players are Klinge Corporation (U.S), WEW Container Systems GmbH (Germany)

Military tank containers are used to transport water and fuel to remote locations where scarcity of water and fuel prevails. These tank containers also carry food and medicine for the military personnel at remote areas as well as in the battleground. The military tank containers are built to perform high speed operations on rocky and rough roads and can also traverse rough terrain. Defense forces across the globe are manufacturing or importing these military tank containers in order to supply adequate quantity of necessary goods to the armed forces located at an isolated region. The manufacturers in the military tank containers market are focusing on enhancing the tank container technology to improve protection, strike capabilities and durability of the tank containers.

The major factor driving the growth of the market for military tank container is the increasing demand for supply of food, water, fuel, and medicines among others to the armed forces. In addition, the growing demand for custom made tank containers is also boosting the growth of the military tank container market globally. This is due to the fact that the rapid advancements in the defense sector have been noted in recent years and these military tank containers were deployed to provide food, water and fuel to the armed forces. But recently, with the enhancement of technology, the military tank containers can be tailor made to supply other goods such as artilleries, ammunitions, and medicines to the remotely located military troops.

The major factor acting as an inhibiting factor for the market for military tank containers is the unavailability of armor protection systems. The tank containers are not built with armor protection systems to withstand any attacks from enemies, which is also limiting the military tank containers market to grow over the years. Another prominent factor hindering the market for military tank containers is that the refrigerator containers needs ground power supply to keep the refrigeration on after unloading the container from the trucks in order to protect the temperature sensitive goods.

The military tank containers market have potential opportunities to grow in future, such as capping the tank containers with armors protection systems to withstand enemy attacks, incorporating the DSS technology into the tank containers in order to prevent fire caused by gun fires in the fuel tanks. The manufacturers are capping the tank containers with armor protection systems such as anti-tank protection, machine gun protection and grenade launcher protection. The DSS technology can be fitted into any fuel containers or tanks, or tanks carrying inflammable liquids, and prevents explosion of inflammable fluids, and limits the time for spreading of fires. The DSS technology is poised to fuel the growth of the military tank containers market in future.

The military tank containers market is segmented on basis of product types and geography. On basis of product types, the market for military tank containers is segmented as refrigerated containers and non-refrigerated containers. The refrigerated containers are used to carry the temperature controlled goods such as packaged foods, fuel, and medicines to the military troops in an isolated locations. While the non-refrigerated containers are used to carry raw materials, fuels, ration, artilleries, and ammunition among others to the army personnel. Geographically, the military tank containers are categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa are adopting these military tank containers heavily to support their remotely located army troops.

The key players in the military tank containers market includes Textainer (Bermuda), Klinge Corporation (U.S), WEW Container Systems GmbH (Germany), KrampitzTanksystems GmbH (Germany), AAR Corp (U.S), NuovaManaro (Italy) , AncoraSp . Z. O. O (Poland), Variel A.S. (Czech Republic).

