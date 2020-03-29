Military Robot Market Report and Forecast With Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario, Industry Trends to 2025

Global Military Robot Industry was valued at USD 16 Billion in the year 2017. Global Military Robot Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2018 to reach USD 41.26 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.
The major players in Military Robot Industry are Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ Group plc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Inc., Endeavor Robotics (IRobot), Cobham plc. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Military Robot Industry
Strength
Support Provided By Robots in Battle Operations
Weakness
Stringent Technology-Sharing Principles
Opportunities
Implementation in Robotic Technology
Threats
Government Policies
The major shares of the Industry come from Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) in Global Military Robot Industry. On the other hand, autonomous type for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.
Military Robot Industry Overview By Application
Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)
Warfield
Search & Rescue
Combat Support
Firefighting
Transportation
Mine Clearance
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
Metal Detector Vehicle
Consuming Habit and Preference
Others
Military Robot Industry Overview By Payload
Sensors
Radar
Video Screen
Cameras
Weapon
Military Robot Industry Overview By Platform
Land Robots
Marine Robots
Airborne Robots
Military Robot Industry Overview By Operation
Human Operated
Autonomous
Military Robot Industry Overview By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa