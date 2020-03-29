Military Robot Market Report and Forecast With Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario, Industry Trends to 2025

Global Military Robot Industry was valued at USD 16 Billion in the year 2017. Global Military Robot Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2018 to reach USD 41.26 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

The major players in Military Robot Industry are Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ Group plc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Inc., Endeavor Robotics (IRobot), Cobham plc. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Military Robot Industry

Strength

Support Provided By Robots in Battle Operations

Weakness

Stringent Technology-Sharing Principles

Opportunities

Implementation in Robotic Technology

Threats

Government Policies

The major shares of the Industry come from Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) in Global Military Robot Industry. On the other hand, autonomous type for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Military Robot Industry Overview By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Warfield

Search & Rescue

Combat Support

Firefighting

Transportation

Mine Clearance

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Metal Detector Vehicle

Consuming Habit and Preference

Others

Military Robot Industry Overview By Payload

Sensors

Radar

Video Screen

Cameras

Weapon

Military Robot Industry Overview By Platform

Land Robots

Marine Robots

Airborne Robots

Military Robot Industry Overview By Operation

Human Operated

Autonomous

Military Robot Industry Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa