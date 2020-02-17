Military Protective Eyewear Market Size, Share Growth Report 2019-2023 Industry Analysis Based on Top Key Players

Military Protective Eyewear Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Laser Protection Eyewear, Ballistic Protection Eyewear, Safety Eyewear), by End-User (Paramilitary Forces, Armed Troops), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Military Protective Eyewear Market Scenario:

The military protective eyewear are primarily designed for the tactical and combat operations. These eyewear systems are strengthened by the integrated lenses and components, which can handle extreme conditions. Such lenses are a must for tactical military operations and are integrated with ballistic-rated lenses for impact protection. Moreover, there are a number of military protective eyewear systems that are provided with interchangeable lenses for both the day and night operations. Therefore, the demand for the military protection eyewear is expected to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period, due to their increasing application by the homeland security organizations and paramilitary forces.

Over the past two decades, there has been a large procurement and usage of laser weapons by the military forces, across the globe. Due to the high intensities of the laser weapons, they tend to blind the targets temporarily or permanently, when misused. As a result, the growing demand for these lethal and non-lethal weapons, also triggers the development of ballistic headgear, ballistic shields, and laser defence eyewear systems for the military police and armed personnel for self-defence purposes.

Over the years, the emergence of directed energy weapons (DEW) have posed a large threat to the health and safety of the paramilitary forces and armed troops. Thus, there have been simultaneous developments of laser protective eyewear, in the recent years, to counter the laser strikes. For example, PerriQuest, a major company in the market, developed the laser-blocking glasses, in 2015. The laser defence eyewear, priced at USD 400, is effective during both the daytime and night-time operations, providing protection against the threat of laser flashing incidents.

Military Protective Eyewear Market Segments:

The global military protective eyewear market has been segmented by product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the military protective eyewear market is divided into laser protection eyewear, ballistic protection eyewear, and safety eyewear. In 2017, the ballistic protection eyewear segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the laser protection eyewear segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the military protective eyewear market is divided into paramilitary forces and armed troops. In 2017, the armed troops market segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global military protective eyewear market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, primarily due to the presence of the key companies such as Revision Military, ESS, Gentex Corporation, and PERRIQUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH ENTERPRISES in the region. Furthermore, in the recent years, the US Department of Defense (DOD) has been focusing on the provision of the protective eyewear systems for the military and paramilitary troops, to effectively aid in their operations, which has resulted in a large development of military protective eyewear systems.

Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for the military protective eyewear market, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising use of laser weapons in the region, along with the increasing threats of terror attacks and cross-border conflicts, particularly in China and India. Therefore, the global military protective eyewear market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Players in Military Protective Eyewear Market:

The key players in the global military protective eyewear market are Revision Military (US), ESS (US), Gentex Corporation (US), PERRIQUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH ENTERPRISES (US), Honeywell International (US), Shalon Chemical Industries (Israel), 3M (Israel), Wiley X, Inc. (US), ESSILOR OF AMERICA, INC. (US), and Laser Safety Industries (US).

