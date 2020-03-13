Military Man-Portable Radar System Market Forecast till 2023

Reportocean.com “Military Man-Portable Radar System Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Military Man-Portable Radar System Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Others), Range (<50Km, >50Km), Frequency Band (Ku, Ka, Others), Application (Search & Detection, Target Acquisition, Air Defence, Others), & Region-Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The essential factors that are impelling the development of the global military man-portable radar system market are quick joining of innovatively propelled arrangements in the defense sector and growth in the demand for improvised surveillance frameworks to advance the defense procedures of nations that are confronting regional clashes and terrorist attacks. However, the high capital investment required for establishment of man-portable radar systems is a restraining factor on the development of the global military man-portable radar system market amid the gauge time frame. The global military man-portable radar system market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,748 Mn by the year 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global military man-portable radar system market is segmented on the basis of its component, range, frequency band, application and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is classified as transmitter, receivers, antenna, and others. On the basis of its range, the market is bifurcated into less than 50km and more than 50 km. by frequency, the market is divided into Ku-Band, Ka-Band, Others. Based on its application, the market is classified into Target Acquisition, Search and Detection, Air Defense, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global military man-portable radar system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC., Harris Corporation, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., and SpotterRF, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, Saab AB, Telefunken Racoms, FLIR Systems Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the global military man-portable radar system market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Changing nature of warfare technologies

5.2.2 Development in solid-state electronics

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 High capital investment

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Emergence of 3D radar systems

5.5 Market Trends

5.5.1 Integration of GPS technology in radar systems

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Manufacturer

6.1.2 Solution developers & System integrators

6.1.3 End-users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

