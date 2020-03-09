Military Drones Market Expected to Grow at 26.8 Billion In Revenue by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Military Drones Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Download Free Sample Research Report Military Drones Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1757617 .

Military Drones Market is projected to grow from US$ 12.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 26.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. Military Drones Market report spread across 186 Pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 72 tables and 47 figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Military Drones Market include are

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.(GA-ASI)(US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd.(Israel)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Aero Vironment Inc.(US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Boeing (US

Based on Type, the fixed-wing segment is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018. Fixed-wing drones have longer endurance as compared to other types of UAVs, thereby making them suitable for use in military applications. Fixed-wing drones can cover longer distances as compared to rotary-wing drones. These drones generally use gas engines as power sources, which also provide them with endurance to cover long distances. Several fixed-wing drones can fly for over 15 hours without the need to land for refueling.

“Based on Application, the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) segment is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018.”

Based on Application, the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) segment is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing transnational and regional instability across the globe due to rising instances of terrorist activities.

“North America is expected to lead the military drones market in 2018.”

The North American region is expected to lead the Military Drones Market in 2018. The US and Canada are key countries considered for the market analysis in this region. Increase in defense expenditures of the US and Canada and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in North America are key factors contributing to the growth of the military drones market in this region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, and Director Level – 25%, and Others– 40%,

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

This Research study covers the segmentation of the military drones market based on type (fixed-wing, rotary-wing, hybrid/transitional), application (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition, delivery and transportation, combat operations, and battle damage management), Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW)(< 25 kilograms, 25­–150 kilograms, and >150 kilograms), endurance (<1–2 hours, 2–6 hours, and>6 hours), range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), propulsion type (battery powered, fuel cell, and hybrid cell), and launching mode (vertical take-off, automatic take-off and landing, catapult launcher, and hand launched).

Ask Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1757617 .

Competitive Landscape of Military Drones Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Analysis

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Contracts

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

4.4 Other Strategies

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.