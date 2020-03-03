Military Battery Market – Top players are Arotech Corporation, Bren-Tronics,Inc., EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys

A military battery is a power storage device for military electronic equipment such as vehicles, aircraft, ships, operating bases, unmanned vehicles, and submarines. These type of batteries also act as a backup in such conditions where electricity sources may fail.

Increased use of high power density and lightweight military batteries in hi-tech military systems is a primary factor expected to drive the growth of the military battery market –during the forecast period. With a rise in power consumption from the latest technology in the armed forces systems, battery technology will require an increase in energy density. Moreover, there is an increase in the development of latest warfare systems that are based on advanced technologies. These factors are estimated to drive the global military battery market during the forecast period. However, safety and regulations concerns related to the use of military lead acid batteries are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the future. Furthermore, rise in demand for solid-state based batteries and rechargeable military batteries is estimated to create a significant opportunity for the market in the coming years.

The global military battery market can be segmented based on platform, composition, type, energy consumption, power density, application, offering, end-users, and region. Based on platform, the market can be split into marine, aviation, land, munition, and space. In terms of consumption, the market can be divided into lithium battery, lead acid battery, nickel battery, thermal battery, and others. Based on type, the military battery market can be bifurcated into rechargeable and non-rechargeable. In terms of energy consumption, the market can be classified into less than 12 V, 12 -24 V and more than 24 V. Based on power density, the market can be categorized into below 100 Wh/Kg, between 100-200 Wh/Kg, and above 200 Wh/Kg. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into auxiliary power units (APU), propulsion systems, back-up power, communication & navigation systems, ignition systems, electro optics & thermal imaging systems, fire control systems, and others. Based on offering, the military battery market can be segmented into products and services. The product segment can be further divided into batteries and battery management systems. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into OEM and aftermarket.

In terms of region, the global military battery market can be categorized into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America includes country-level analysis of the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The military battery market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the analysis and forecast of the military battery market in GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America military battery market has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. The military battery market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in modernization of military equipment and replacement of aircraft, obsolete weapons, and ground vehicles in the region. Additionally, a rise in defense and security procurements in countries such as India and China are projected to fuel demand for military batteries globally during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global military battery market include Arotech Corporation, Bren-Tronics,Inc., EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys, Saft, BST Systems, Inc., Cell-Con, Concorde, Denchi Power Ltd, Kokam Suwon, Lincad LTD, Mathews Battery Assemblers, Navitas System, LLC Corporate, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Ultralife Corporation, Military Battery Systems, Inc., and Tadiran U.S. Battery (Marcus Ave). Key manufacturers are focused on increasing their production to boost their user base and expand their geographical range. Rise in production is driven by modernization programs in the armed forces to change technologically old systems.

