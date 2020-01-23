Migraine Market Report, Growth, Opportunities By 2022 | Top Companies are Meda, Pfizer Inc., Impax Laboratories, OptiNose, Allergan, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Market Scenario

The global migraine market is presumed to demonstrate a healthy CAGR during the appraisal period (2017-2022) owing to the rising cigarette consumption across the globe. Migraine is referred to as a chronic neurologic disease which is characterized by severe recurrent headaches. One of the most prevalent and common disabling neurological conditions, migraine is characterized by migraine attacks. They differ from regular headaches which are non-migrainous and have a lower threshold that might cause neuronal hyperexcitability, including environmental or emotional challenges, sleep disturbances, diet, alcohol exposure, and hormonal changes. Migraine is associated with neurological indications like vomiting, nausea, and painful sensitivity to lights and sounds.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The global migraine market is estimated to expand rapidly owing to the rising female population across the globe. With increasing healthcare expenditure, growing cigarette consumption, accelerating economic growth, and increasing prevalence of migraine and unmet needs, the global market for migraine is expected to flourish. Moreover, increasing awareness of migraine and its treatments coupled with development of migraine drugs are likely to stimulate the market growth. Also patient expirations are estimated to contribute to the market growth.

On the flip side, high cost, regulatory challenges, and lack of proper diagnosis are considered to dampen the market growth. Moreover, adverse effects of drugs and rising preferences of alternative therapies are presumed to hinder the market growth during the appraisal period.

Global Migraine Market: Segmental Analysis

The migraine market has been segmented on the basis of treatment types, types, drug class, and region.

By mode of type, the global migraine market has been segmented into chronic and episodic.

By mode of treatment type, the global migraine market has been segmented into abortive and preventive. Among these, the abortive treatment comprises therapeutic classes like ergot alkaloids, triptans, NSAIDs, and other non-specific drugs prescribed over-the-counter such as acetaminophen, aspirin, and ibuprofen. The preventive incorporates prescription of off-label and generic medications including beta blockers such as anti-epileptics and atenolol and propranolol like divalproex sodium and topiramate. In the current scenario, Amgen/Novartis’s Aimovig, Allergan’s Botox, and Teva’s Ajovy are the only drugs approved for migraine prevention.

By mode of drug class, the global migraine market has been segmented into ergots, triptans, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, migraine market span across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to exhibit a significant growth rate owing to the rising focus of vendors on the emerging markets. The growth in this market is further attributed to the increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, this region represents remarkable opportunities for the investors and venture capitalists, as the developed markets are comparatively saturated. Such factors are likely to trigger the demand for migraine market during the appraisal period.

Industry Updates

November 15, 2018: Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. has recently applied for approval to the U.S. FDA regarding their new drug in order to treat migraine headaches. Lasmiditan will be used for the acute treatment of certain types of migraines in adults.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global market are Eisai Inc., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Merck, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Meda, Pfizer Inc., Impax Laboratories, OptiNose, Allergan, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Klaria, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.