Migraine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Migraine is a chronic neurovascular disorder characterized by severe recurrent headaches. It is one of the most common and most prevalent disabling neurological conditions, characterized by episodes often called migraine attacks. They are quite different from regular headaches which are non-migrainous. Migraineurs generally have a lower threshold to triggers that might cause neuronal hyperexcitability, including sleep disturbances, environmental or emotional challenges, alcohol exposure, diet, and hormonal cycles/changes, among others. Migraine attacks can cause significant pain for hours to days and can be so severe that the pain is disabling. Migraine headache is typically throbbing, unilateral (one sided), and is aggravated by physical activity. It typically presents with additional symptoms in addition to headache pain, including nausea, and sensitivity to light and/or sound.

Depending on symptoms, migraine is broadly classified into two categories, Chronic and Episodic. Migraines can be treated with two types of drugs: abortive and preventive. Abortive medications are especially useful for people who have nausea or vomiting related to their migraine, and they work quickly. Preventive treatment is considered if migraine occurs frequently, typically more than one migraine per week, or if migraine symptoms are severe.

The global migraine market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing female population & increasing cigarette consumption. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by rising healthcare expenditure and accelerating economic growth. However, growth of this budding market will be hindered by limitations of current migraine therapies, regulatory challenges and high cost associated with migraine drugs.

The report “Global Migraine Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyses the development of this market, with focus majorly on the U.S. market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals & Alder Biopharmaceuticals are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global migraine market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Stages

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Migraine Market by Value

2.2 Global Migraine Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Migraine Market by Drug Type

2.4 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Indication

3. Regional Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Total Migraine Population

3.1.2 The U.S. Diagnosed & Treated Adult Migraine Population

3.1.3 The U.S. Migraine Population with CV Risk Factors

3.1.4 The U.S. Migraine Treatment by Specialty

3.1.5 The U.S. Migraine Treated Population by Drug Type

3.1.6 The U.S. Acute Migraine Prescription Volume

3.2 The U.S Migraine Drugs Revenue

3.2.1 The U.S. Cambia Drug Revenue

3.2.2 The U.S. Lasmiditan Drug Revenue & Treated Patients

3.2.3 The U.S. Alder Drug Revenue

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Total Migraine and Diagnosed Population

3.4 Europe Migraine Drug Revenue

3.4.1 Europe Alder Drug Revenue

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Female Population

4.1.2 Increasing Cigarette Consumption

4.1.3 Rising HealthCare Expenditure

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Headache Disorder

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Drugs Under Pipeline for Migraine

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness for Migraine

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Limitations of Current Migraine Therapies

4.3.2 Regulatory Challenges

4.3.3 High Cost Associated

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Migraine Market- Revenue Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.2 Global Migraine Market- Market Cap Comparison of Key Companies

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Amgen Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Eli Lilly and Company

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Alder Biopharmaceuticals

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Migraine

Global Migraine Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Migraine Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Migraine Market by Drug Type (2016)

Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

