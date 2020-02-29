Migraine Market 2019 Global Trends Analysis, Development, Growth Drivers and Forecasts to 2023

MarketReportsOnline.com adds “Global Migraine Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” report to its research store.

The U.S. held the major share in the global migraine market. The rising migraine population in the U.S. is inducing high demand for proper medication, which in turn drives the U.S. migraine market towards higher verticals. The adoption of migraine treatment though the CGRP drugs is expected to grow the U.S. migraine market further.

The global migraine market is dominated by four key players such as Eli Lily and Co., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alder Biopharmaceuticals. Their upcoming launches of migraine preventative drugs are expected to change the scenario of the overall migraine treatments. Furthermore, these leading players are consistently directing their strategic efforts to boost up the growth of the global migraine market.

Migraine is a neurological disorder involving nerve pathways and brain chemicals. It is characterized by a severe throbbing recurring pain on one side of the head. Nausea, visual imparity and sensitivity to light & sound are common symptoms of migraine. There are different types of migraines that are usually identified by its predominant symptoms. Generally, migraine can be chronic or episodic, depending upon the duration of headaches.

Migraine usually acompasses through four stages: Prodrome, Aura, Headaches and Post-drome. Drugs for migraine headaches can relieve the pain and symptoms of a migraine attack and help prevent further migraine attacks. Migraine can be treated with two types of drugs: abortive and preventive that depends upon the intensity of a migraine attack.

The global migraine market has grown considerably over last few years. Different preventative drugs were launched by various biotech and pharmaceuticals firms and a lot more are under a development process. Factors such as increasing female population, rising health expenditure, accelerating economic growth, increasing cigarette consumption, rising prevalence of migraine and unmet medical needs have driven the global migraine market. The new CGRP drugs are expected to push the global migraine market growth in future.

Few Points from List of Tables:

Difference between Episodic and Chronic Migraine

Stages of Migraine

Progressing CGRP – Targeting Drug Pipeline

Branded Acute Treatment for Episodic Migraine

Key Players – The U.S. CGRP Drugs for Episodic Migraine Market Penetration Forecast (2018-2023)

Key Players – The U.S. CGRP Drugs Chronic Migraine Market Share Forecast (2018-2023)

Alder Pharmaceuticals Pipeline Overview (2018)

