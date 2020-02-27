Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus (MERS-CoV). Coronaviruses are a type of viruses that affect the respiratory tract of mammals, including humans.

Human coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate cold-like illnesses. However, MERS-CoV is different from any other coronavirus previously found in people. The infected patients may have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but most people infected with MERS-CoV develop severe respiratory illness, fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Some patients have reported to have gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and nausea/vomiting; and kidney failure. MERS-CoV is known to spread from an infected person to others through respiratory secretions like coughing.

However, the precise way in which this virus spreads has not been well understood yet. Some of the companies having drugs in the MERS syndrome pipeline includes Atriva Therapeutics GmbH and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are known to be involved in MERS pipeline.

