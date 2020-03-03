Middle East Consumer Electronics Market In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Consumer Electronics

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Middle East Consumer Electronics Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
Consumer electronics are electronic equipment intended for use in daily life routine. It comprises of devices primarily used for entertainment, communication and home-office activities. The category includes smartphones, computers, televisions, video game consoles, automotive technology, etc. The industry consists of companies engaged in the manufacturing of home audio and video equipment, such as television sets, VCR and DVD players, home projection equipment, stereo systems, jukeboxes and other related electronics.
Rapid proliferation of consumer electronics market Middle East is propelled by various factors such as strong economic growth, robust consumer demand in UAE and high spending potential. However, factors such as presence of counterfeit goods and rapidly changing consumer demand are major factors hindering growth of consumer electronics market in Middle East region.
The report Middle East Consumer Electronics Market (By Nations The UAE, Egypt & Saudi Arabia) Market Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of middle east consumer electronics market with detailed analysis of major nations such as UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Future forecasts of consumer electronics market overall and across various nations till 2024 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.
Major international industry players operating in the Middle East consumer electronics market include Jarir Marketing Company, Amazon.com, Inc., Jumbo Electronics Company Limited (LLC), Sharaf DG, The Landmark Group, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in Middle East consumer electronics market.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Consumer Electronics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Products
4. Market Analysis
4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
4.2 Market Share Analysis
4.2.1 Market Share by Category
4.2.2 Market Share by Region
4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel
5. Regional Analysis
5.1 The United Arab Emirates
5.1.1 Overview
5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.1.3 Market Share by Category
5.1.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel
5.2 Egypt
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2.3 Market Share by Category
5.2.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel
5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.3.3 Market Share by Category
5.3.5 Market Share by Distribution Channel
6. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.1 Buyer Power
6.2 Supplier Power
6.3 Degree of Rivalry
6.4 New Entrants
6.5 Substitutes
7. Market Dynamics
7.1 Industry Trends & Developments
7.1.1 High Demand for Smart Electronic Devices
7.1.3 Demand for Compact and Multifunctional Devices
7.1.4 Adoption of Online Distribution Channel
7.2 Growth Drivers
7.2.1 Strong Economic Growth
7.2.2 Robust Consumer Demand in UAE
7.2.3 High Spending Potential
7.3 Challenges
7.3.1 Counterfeit Goods
7.3.2 Rapidly Changing Demand
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
9.1 Jarir Marketing Company
9.2 Amazon.com, Inc.
9.3 Jumbo Electronics Company Limited (LLC)
9.4 Sharaf DG
9.5 The Landmark Group
