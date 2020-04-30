Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size, Status, Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376643

Middle East and Africa software-as-a-service (SaaS) market

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance, as well as software licensing, installation and support. The Software as a service market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.25% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia is experiencing a growth in new data centers and service partnerships, which is pushing the local firms to embrace the adoption of SaaS.

Key growth factors

African enterprises are experiencing a rapid migration towards application programming interfaces and micro-services which enables the creation of interfaces between two software to allow the users to access additional features. The SaaS solution comes incorporated with an open application programming interface (API) that takes care of these features. The SaaS API is also designed to create software packages that keep the line of communication in the inner office open.

Threats and key players

SaaS deployments in African organizations are tough because the firms lack maturity and industries that have more than a dozen players are rare. Businesses have a poor customer base and most of the products and services need upfront financing.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

3. Market trends in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployments segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa) market size data for SaaS market.

9. Analysis of SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for SaaS to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets for SaaS.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Symantec Corporation

2. Google Inc.

3. Fujitsu Ltd.

4. Amazon.com Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. HP

7. Oracle Corporation

8. SAP SE

9. Microsoft Corporation

10. Salesforce

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376643

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]