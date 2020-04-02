Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy and C Arms Market 2019 Analysis By Size, Demand, Growth, Revenue, Key-Players, Types, Applications, Regional-Outlook and Forecast Till 2025

The digital fluoroscopy or radiographic imaging systems are used for imaging and produce visible electronic images of patients for treatment. The digital fluoroscopy is associated with the electronic device which amplifies the light into video signaling to present an electronic display. In this system, patients are not allowed to stay close to the signaling system, hence less exposure to the radiations due to the amplification and efficiency of the imaging system.

These are preferred for bronchography, arthrography, hysterosalpingography, gastrointestinal, intravenous and retrograde pyelography, myelography, retrograde pyelography, and sialography. It is also used in the diagnosis of congestive heart failure, evaluating chest pain, congenital anatomic abnormalities and biopsy.

Middle East Africa Fluoroscopy and C Arms market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In fluoroscopy type, the conventional fluoroscopy systems are dominating the fluroscopy market as the systems offers reduced patient dose along with the better image quality. Moreover, remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems are growing in the market as it offers fluoroscopy and radiography sequences for interventional procedures.

In C arms type, the fixed C arms are dominating the market as the systems are economically strong and durable which is used for fluoroscopic imaging procedures as well as pain care imaging studies. Mobile C arms are growing in the near future as the systems are compact portable with affordable prices and manage the workflow single-handedly with speed and ease.

In technology, the flat panels are dominating the market due to technologically advanced detectors commercially available around early 2000s. The advantages such as size of physical package, flat input window and grayscale latitude makes this technology more demanding as offers accurate images than traditional image intensifiers.

In application, the fluoroscopy systems are highly used for imaging and treatment of patients. The technology is more intended towards imaging first and then later on to treatment purposes and therefore the diagnostic sector has high applications than surgical.

In end user, Hospitals are the institutes which are highly preferred by the patients for diagnosis and treatment. Fluroscopy technology is used for various diagnostic purposes including bones, muscles, and joints, as well as of heart, lung, or kidneys. The technology is advanced and offers high precise results in the affordable prices which can be done in hospitals than diagnostic centers and specialty clinics.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

EcoRay

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

GEMSS Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l.

ITALYRAY (Italy)

PAUSCH Medical GmbH

Varex Imaging Corporation

Whale Imaging

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Market Segmentation

By Fluroscopy type (conventional fluoroscopy systems and remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems), C-Arms type (fixed C-Arms and mobile C-Arms. Mobile C-Arms is further sub-segmented into full size C-Arm, mini C-Arms, 2D mobile C-Arms and 3D mobile C-Arms), C-Arms technology (flat panel and image intensifiers), Applications (surgical application, diagnostic applications and discography), End-User (hospitals, specialty clinics and diagnostic centers), MEA ( South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Middle East Africa fluoroscopy and C Arms market is segmented into five notable segments which are fluoroscopy type, C Arms type, C Arms technology, application and end user.

On the basis of fluoroscopy type, the market is segmented into conventional fluoroscopy systems and remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems.

On the basis of C Arms type, the market is segmented into fixed C-Arms and mobile C-Arms. Mobile C-Arms is further sub-segmented into full size C-Arm, mini C-Arms, 2D mobile C-Arms and 3D mobile C-Arms.

On the basis of C Arms technology, the market is segmented into flat panel and image intensifiers.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into surgical application, diagnostic applications and discography. Surgical application is sub-segmented into cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic and trauma surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, neurosurgeries and others. Diagnostic applications are sub-segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology and nephrology and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and diagnostic centers.

Based on geography, the Middle East Africa market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

