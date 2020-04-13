Middle East and Africa API Management Market: Key Vendors, Manufacturers, Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2025

The application programming interfaces (APIs) are a set of protocols, tools and subroutines that are used to develop software applications. These APIs are the intermediate of communication code and software programs, thereby assuring the smooth flow of operations. It offers enhanced customer experience and ensures ease of data management. API management helps in building and publishing web APIs, controlling access of application and also enforces usage policies. Also, it helps in collecting and analyzing the usage statistics as well as provides a report of the performance. The API management includes components such as gateway, publishing tools, reporting and analytics and monetization.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In type, carbon identity management are highly used because of its various advantageous factors such as Reduce the many-sided quality of incorporating business applications, Manage the stream of clients entering, utilizing, and leaving the association, Support worldwide methodologies for specific classes of operational undertakings and among others. Furthermore, Globalization of organizations and the expanding reconciliation of data advancements is an obstacle for the identity management. It has given a rise to implement a coordinated way to minimize such future obstacles by ensuring improved mechanization and identity creation which proves that there is huge requirement for API in carbon identity management services. Because of this carbon identity management are growing at the highest CAGR.

In solution, security segment are growing at the highest CAGR because security is a basic component of any application, particularly with respect to APIs, where there are hundreds or thousands of applications making calls on a daily basis. New dangers and vulnerabilities are made consistently and organizations race with time to fix the components. It is necessary to shield the APIs from assaults.

In deployment type, cloud is growing with highest CAGR rate because rapid shift of organization from on-premises to cloud segment due to acceptance of new and innovated technologies.

In organization size, small and medium sized enterprises segment is growing with highest CAGR because small and medium enterprises, popularly known as SMEs are growing at a rapid growth rate owing to high economic growth across the globe. The deployment of APIs in these enterprises ensures maximum work within reduced time and creation of power reports with automated dashboards.

In industry vertical, IT & telecommunication segment is growing at the highest CAGR because Integration of API in IT and telecommunication firms demonstrate the modern day power of gathering information. By incorporating APIs, many firms can use its customer touch points to collect information through software systems.

Key Market Players

Axway

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

Microsoft

Rogue Wave Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle

Red Hat, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Fiorano Software and Affiliates

Software AG

Boomi, Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nexright

SnapLogic

TYK Technologies

digitalML

Mashape Inc.

Mulesoft, Inc.

Sensedia

Tibco Software, Inc.

WSO2, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Carbon Identity Management, Maps & Location, Speech/Voice), Solution (Security, API Gateway, API Portal, API Lifecycle Management, API Analytics, Monetization, Administration), Service (Integration, Support Maintenance, Training Consulting), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defence, Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, Manufacturing)

The Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, solution, service, deployment type, organization size and industrial size.

On the basis of type the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into carbon identity management, maps & location, and speech/ voice.

On the basis of solution the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into API portal, security, monetization, API gateway, API analytics, API lifecycle management and administration.

On the basis of service the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into training consulting, support maintenance and integration.

On the basis of deployment type the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of organization size the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical the Middle East and Africa API management market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, government & defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, transportation, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing and others.

