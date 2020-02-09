Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast to 2025 | GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

The global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period for all the industry according to the Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market report. The Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market is changing due to key players and brands making movements such as developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turn change the view of the industry’s global face. The global market report on Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market also contains market drivers and restraints derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all of the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations made by the various key players and brands that drive the market are by systemic company profiles. This report analyzes their production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share on the global market for each manufacturer covered.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-Enzo Biochem Inc. , Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , BioMérieux SA , Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in the health care field providing a safe blood supply and helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection.Government associations from every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations. Various techniques are available in the market to perform assays for detection of the problems related to health is Immunoassays (IAs) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays and simple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Middle East & Africa blood screening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: Middle East & Africa Blood Screening Market

Middle East & Africa blood screening market is categorized based on the basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and other reagents. NAT reagents are further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and also labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits are further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type. In 2017, reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA, fourth-generation & above. In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2017, diagnostic centers segment was expected to dominate the Middle East & Africa blood screening market with growing at the highest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In September 2016, Siemens Healthineers acquired Conworx Technology GmbH for point-of-care device interfaces and data management solutions. The company’s products and solutions designed helped in increasing efficiency and to reduce costs.

Middle East & Africa is segmented on the basis of countries and they are South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and rest of Middle East & Africa.

Development:

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation.

In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , signed a definitive agreement with BD. This business combines a strong technical services program with a variety of media and other products. This acquisition helped the company to expand their business on global level with larger number of products.

