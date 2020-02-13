Mid-IR Sensors Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

The 2019 study has 498 pages, 215 tables and figures. The vendors in the Mid-IR Sensors industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge Internet of Things capability. Sensors are being implemented in a wide variety of applications by each vendor so as to permit benefit from first mover advantage in the market.

Mid-wave infrared (mid-IR) is the spectral region where most of the fundamental structural information is produced. Measurements in that region can provide useful information from outside the visual spectrum. Mid-IR sensors bring the ability to sense temperature, distance, presence, motion and texture. This extension of the human senses, in combination with digital systems promises a revolution in improved control of everything people use and touch.

Mid IR sensors are the base of the Internet of Things initiatives, they form the building blocks for all different types of imaging and controls. Drones, robots, industrial robots, machines, cameras, buildings, fire departments, traffic lights, traffic control, the military, the border patrol, law enforcement, healthcare, asthma treatment, virtually everyone will increasingly use mid IR sensors.

Mid-IR sensor manufacture promises to change everything. More visibility, more awareness permits greater and more granular control of action in the military. In industry, more process can be automated. It supports more independent and safer cars. It permits electric cars to replace gasoline engine cars by 2025. Mid-IR Sensors leverage new technology to achieve better cost benefit ratios. Laboratory bench measuring systems can be miniaturized and move to the field.

The worldwide mid-IR sensor market at $9.7 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $109.9 billion by 2025. Units sales at 611 million sensors in 2018 are anticipated to reach 10.7 billion sensors worldwide by 2025.

Mid-IR sensors impact every industry, driving significant change. For example, Wintergreen Research forecasts the availability of 400 electric vehicle models by 2025. The EV industry is growing in response to automobile vendors responding to market demand for vehicles that do not hurt the environment. .

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Raytheon

IPG Photonics

Bosch

GE / Senseair

Sick AG

Sofradir

II-VI / Finisar

United Technologies / Kidde

Spectris / Omega

FLIR

Lockheed Martin

MKS / Newport

BAE

Lumentum

Leonardo / Daylight Solutions

Newell Brands / First Alert

Fortive

Emerson Electric

Micro-Epsilon

Hamamatsu

Johnson Controls

Block Engineering

Fluke IR Camera

Key Topics

Mid IR Sensor

Internet of Things

Sense temperature

Sense distance

Sense presence

Sense motion

Sense texture

Wavelength Tunability

High Optical Power

Mid Infrared (IR) Sensors

Electro-magnetic spectrum

QC laser technology

Spectrometer hardware

Wireless Sensor Network

Wireless Nodes

Homeland security

Military communications

Infrared countermeasures

Chemical warfare agent detection

Explosives detection

Medical diagnostics

Industrial process controls

Remote gas leak detection

Pollution monitoring

Real-time combustion controls

Mid IR sensor

Microcontroller

Energy Harvesting

Vibration-Based Wireless Energy

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters

Thermoelectrics

Generating Power From Heat

Smart Computing

Wireless Sensor Networks

Smart Cities

Smart Buildings

Military Remote Energy Applications

Off-Grid Special Sensors

Pipeline Monitoring

Navigational aids

Thermoelectric cooling

Automotive Sensors

Sensor Lighting

Manganese dioxide

Nanoparticles, Nanotechnology Graphene

Self-assembly, Nanostructured Thin Films

Microgenerator Sensors

Vibration Sensors

Piezoelectricity

Solid State Technology

Microgenerator

Power Source Of Sensor

Sensor node

