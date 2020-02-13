Mid-IR Sensors Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

The 2019 study has 498 pages, 215 tables and figures. The vendors in the Mid-IR Sensors industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge Internet of Things capability. Sensors are being implemented in a wide variety of applications by each vendor so as to permit benefit from first mover advantage in the market.
Mid-wave infrared (mid-IR) is the spectral region where most of the fundamental structural information is produced. Measurements in that region can provide useful information from outside the visual spectrum. Mid-IR sensors bring the ability to sense temperature, distance, presence, motion and texture. This extension of the human senses, in combination with digital systems promises a revolution in improved control of everything people use and touch.
Mid IR sensors are the base of the Internet of Things initiatives, they form the building blocks for all different types of imaging and controls. Drones, robots, industrial robots, machines, cameras, buildings, fire departments, traffic lights, traffic control, the military, the border patrol, law enforcement, healthcare, asthma treatment, virtually everyone will increasingly use mid IR sensors.
Mid-IR sensor manufacture promises to change everything. More visibility, more awareness permits greater and more granular control of action in the military. In industry, more process can be automated. It supports more independent and safer cars. It permits electric cars to replace gasoline engine cars by 2025. Mid-IR Sensors leverage new technology to achieve better cost benefit ratios. Laboratory bench measuring systems can be miniaturized and move to the field.
The worldwide mid-IR sensor market at $9.7 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $109.9 billion by 2025. Units sales at 611 million sensors in 2018 are anticipated to reach 10.7 billion sensors worldwide by 2025.
Mid-IR sensors impact every industry, driving significant change. For example, Wintergreen Research forecasts the availability of 400 electric vehicle models by 2025. The EV industry is growing in response to automobile vendors responding to market demand for vehicles that do not hurt the environment. .
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Raytheon
IPG Photonics
Bosch
GE / Senseair
Sick AG
Sofradir
II-VI / Finisar
United Technologies / Kidde
Spectris / Omega
FLIR
Lockheed Martin
MKS / Newport
BAE
Lumentum
Leonardo / Daylight Solutions
Newell Brands / First Alert
Fortive
Emerson Electric
Micro-Epsilon
Hamamatsu
Johnson Controls
Block Engineering
Fluke IR Camera
Key Topics
Mid IR Sensor
Internet of Things
Sense temperature
Sense distance
Sense presence
Sense motion
Sense texture
Wavelength Tunability
High Optical Power
Mid Infrared (IR) Sensors
Electro-magnetic spectrum
QC laser technology
Spectrometer hardware
Wireless Sensor Network
Wireless Nodes
Homeland security
Military communications
Infrared countermeasures
Chemical warfare agent detection
Explosives detection
Medical diagnostics
Industrial process controls
Remote gas leak detection
Pollution monitoring
Real-time combustion controls
Mid IR sensor
Microcontroller
Energy Harvesting
Vibration-Based Wireless Energy
Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters
Thermoelectrics
Generating Power From Heat
Smart Computing
Wireless Sensor Networks
Smart Cities
Smart Buildings
Military Remote Energy Applications
Off-Grid Special Sensors
Pipeline Monitoring
Navigational aids
Thermoelectric cooling
Automotive Sensors
Sensor Lighting
Manganese dioxide
Nanoparticles, Nanotechnology Graphene
Self-assembly, Nanostructured Thin Films
Microgenerator Sensors
Vibration Sensors
Piezoelectricity
Solid State Technology
Microgenerator
Power Source Of Sensor
Sensor node
