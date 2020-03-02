Microwave Transmission Equipment Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Microwaves are electromagnetic waves having wavelengths between the range of one millimeter (mm) to 1000 mm and frequency between the ranges of 300 megahertz (MHz) to 300 gigahertz (GHz). The frequencies are generally classified based on the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) radar band designations, namely S band, C band, X band and K band among others. Microwaves have relatively smaller wavelength, when compared to regular radio waves. Microwave communication is similar to radio communication and consists of data transmission wirelessly.

Transmissions of microwaves are done with the aid of various types of equipment such as antennas, multiplexers, modulators, transmitters and receivers among others. Microwave transmissions are mostly done for point-to-point communication links. The higher range of microwaves often gets absorbed by the atmospheric gases and hence leads to relatively low communication distances. Additionally, microwaves don’t diffract around obstructions or reflect from the earth’s atmosphere. Hence these microwave transmission equipment are designed for various different types of communications modes. Microwaves are also utilized in the healthcare industry, where the microwave transmission equipment are different in nature. Modern microwave transmission equipment offers several new features such as better channel capacity, owing to higher packet compression, higher number of topology support, and scalable multichannel microwave links among others.

Microwave transmission equipment market is primarily being driven by their growing application for communications, in telecommunications and aerospace sectors. Microwave can be utilized for point-to-point communication links, radar, satellite communication, and remote sensing among others. Such applications have been promoting the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market. Additionally, the higher penetration of internet and growing demand for high speed internet has also been instrumental in the demand growth for microwave transmission equipment.

Currently, the huge growth in demand for 4G internet has been instrumental in the growing demand for these equipment in emerging economies. Furthermore, the growing demand for industrial and home automation has also been strongly supporting the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market. However, the huge growth in demand for internet and internet of things (IOT) connected devices is not efficiently supported by the traditional microwave-based networks. While modern microwave transmission equipment can efficiently support such demand, compatibility issues with the legacy systems has been the major restraining factor for higher adoption of these equipment. This in turn has been restraining the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market to some extent. Considering the penetration of advanced microwave transmission equipment, and higher adoption of such equipment, the market can be expected to grow at a very fast pace, during the forecast period, from 2017 – 2025.

On the basis of components, the microwave transmission equipment market has been segmented into antennas, indoor units, outdoor units, aggregation units, cable & accessories and others. By mounting type, the global market for microwave transmission equipment have been segmented into full indoor mounting, full outdoor mounting and split mount. Based on application of microwave transmission equipment, the market has been segmented into cellular communication, satellite communication, radio communication, radar, satellite communication and others. The global market for microwave transmission equipment, by region, has been segmented into five major regions. They are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific had the largest market share in 2016, owing to factors such as high penetration of internet, huge growth of telecommunications industry and strong growth of telecommunication infrastructure among others.

The major companies of the microwave transmission equipment market globally are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Anritsu Electric Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Dragonwave, Inc. (Canada), Giga-tronics Incorporated (The U.S.) and Ogier Electronics (The U.K.) among various other companies.