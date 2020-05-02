Microsphere Market Prediction by 2024 – Worldwide Top Players Analysis, Demand and Trends in 2019

The major trend being witnessed in the global microsphere market is the increased investments for boosting the capacity of microparticles. Owing to their large-scale application in wide range of industries, a large number of players engaged in the production of microsphere products will continue to expand their production capacity. The fresh investment is majorly directed in upgradation of machinery, expansion of product line, and geographical expansion. Thus, rising investment trend is likely to enhance the availability of the products in the demand generating regions.

On the basis of type, the microsphere market has been bifurcated into hollow and solid. The market demand is majorly driven by the sales of hollow microspheres as they have low density, crush strength, and absorption capabilities. These microparticles are widely used in the polyester manufacturing industry for formulating fiber-reinforced polymers. Moreover, they are also used in in paints and coating applications for manufacturing high quality paints used in construction projects.

Based on application, the microsphere market has been categorized into construction, healthcare, cosmetics, automotive, and oil and gas. The demand for these spheres is expected to remain the highest in healthcare applications during the forecast period, owing to rising need for implant surgeries in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

Based on region, the microsphere market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America held the largest market share in 2017, owing to the high consumption of these spheres in construction composites and medical technology. The U.S. held the largest share in the North American microsphere market, due to the technological advancements and high consumption of these spheres in automotive, construction composites, and medical technology. However, Europe also held a significant share in the market due to the increasing development of end-use industries in the region.

Major restraints identified in the microsphere market are the fluctuating raw materials prices and requirement of huge capital investment for research and development of microspheres. The high capital investments and fluctuation in raw material prices have a negative impact in the liquidity of a company due to which a large number of companies engaged in the production of these microparticles have deferred their decisions to expand their production capacity.

Some of the major players operating in the global microsphere market include 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Luminex Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Mo-Sci Corporation, Potters Industries LLC, and Sigmund Lindner GmbH.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

