Microservices in Healthcare Market Study on Top Trends, Emerging Technologies, Company Profiles, Complete Overview and Regional Analysis to 2023

Study estimates the microservices in healthcare market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In primary research process, various sources from both demand and supply sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for report. Primary sources from supply side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology & innovation directors, & related key executives from various players in microservices in healthcare market.

The objectives of Microservices in Healthcare Market study are as follows To define, describe, and forecast the global microservices in healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region. It provides the detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). Strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

“The global micro services in healthcare market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.”

Microservices in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from estimated USD 130.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.3%. Benefits of microservice architecture, like their ability to increase overall efficiency & project delivery speed, are primary factor driving market growth. Concerns regarding security & regulatory compliance & complexity of architecture are expected to hinder growth of this market.

Micro services in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. Considering dynamic nature of this market segment, currently, several vendors are innovating & offering various services in an effort to expand their customer base across the globe.

Target Audience for this Report:

Cloud microservice platform and solution vendors

Cloud service providers

Cloud microservice providers

Application developers

Container service providers

System integrators

Third-party vendors

Government agencies and organizations

Regulatory and compliance agencies

Hospitals

Venture capitalists

Market research and consulting firms

Some of players in microservices in healthcare market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US). The micro services in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise model and cloud-based model. In 2018, the cloud-based models segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based micro services are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years.

The micro services in healthcare market in North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of micro services in healthcare market in North America is attributed to the growing focus on improving overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 44%; Tier 2 -36%; Tier 3 – 20%.

By Designation: C-level- 22%; D-level- 28%; others–50%.

By Region: North America-48%; Europe-21%;Asia-26%; RoW-5%.

The report provides an overview of the micro services in healthcare market. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as deployment model, component, end user, and region.Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.