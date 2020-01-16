Microservices in Healthcare Market Demand Raised by 21.3% CAGR – Global Trends, Outlook, Key Insights and Forecast to 2023

Download PDF Brochure of Microservices in Healthcare Market Report https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1732638 .

Study includes drivers and restraints of microservices in healthcare market along with impact they have on demand over forecast period. Report covers a forecast and an analysis of microservices in healthcare market on a global & regional level. Study provides a decisive view of microservices in healthcare market by segmenting market based on delivery model, component, end-user, & region. Objective of study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast values to coming eight years.

Microservices in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from estimated USD 130.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.3%. Benefits of microservice architecture, like their ability to increase overall efficiency & project delivery speed, are primary factor driving market growth. Concerns regarding security & regulatory compliance & complexity of architecture are expected to hinder growth of this market.

Microservices in Healthcare is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In 2018, the cloud-based models segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based micro services are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. The Microservices in Healthcare market is segmented into Deployment Model, Component and End Users.

Micro services in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. Considering dynamic nature of this market segment, currently, several vendors are innovating & offering various services in an effort to expand their customer base across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America region is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the development and growth of microservices in healthcare market.

Some of players in microservices in healthcare market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US). The micro services in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise model and cloud-based model.

The micro services in healthcare market in North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of micro services in healthcare market in North America is attributed to the growing focus on improving overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

Study estimates the microservices in healthcare market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In primary research process, various sources from both demand and supply sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for report. Primary sources from supply side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology & innovation directors, & related key executives from various players in microservices in healthcare market.