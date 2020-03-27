Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market 2019, by Weir-Jones Group, Schlumberger Limited, Microseismic, Inc., Landtech Geophysics Ltd, ION Geophysical Corporation

The Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increase in use of the technology in environmental and geotechnical engineering and increase in the implementation of microseismic monitoring technologies in the oil & gas exploration industry are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as uncertain nature of oil prices are hampering the market growth.

Microseismic monitoring gives complete information about the microseismicity of an area and how a rock is responding to mining or oil & gas production activities. In addition, it leads to improved efficiency and optimized operations. It is a valuable tool in understanding what a hydraulic fracture is doing in real time. It is significantly used in reservoir monitoring and domestic mining production monitoring abroad and it is a vital technology to increase oil & gas production in exploration and development. Moreover, it plays a major role in understanding artificial fracture geometry and examines the effect of adding more wells.

Amongst Process, Data Processing segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. This segment is owing to significant cost efficiency and wider scope of applications of microseismic monitoring technology for data processing. By geography, North America is anticipated to continue to lead the market in the near future due to the significant presence of prominent players such as Schlumberger Limited, ESG Solutions, Halliburton Company, and MicroSeismic, Inc. among others.

Some of the key players in the market include:

Weir-Jones Group, Schlumberger Limited, Microseismic, Inc., Landtech Geophysics Ltd, ION Geophysical Corporation, Halliburton Company, Guralp Systems Limited, Geospace Technologies Corporation, Fairfield Geotechnologies and ESG Solutions.

Components Covered:

• Seismometer

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Processes Covered:

• Data Processing

• Data Interpretation

• Data Acquisition

End Users Covered:

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

