Microscope Software Market Study Report on Top Technologies, Key Insights, Company Profiles – Registers at 13.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 780 Million by 2023

Thesis study covers microscope software market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of type, application, and end user in life sciences. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market.

The microscope software market is projected to reach US$ 780 million by 2023 from US$ 414 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.5%. The microscope software market is driven by various factors such the rapid adoption of imaging solutions, development of new microscopy methods, and increasing volumes of biological imaging data. However, the high cost of subscription and availability of open-source software are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

“The pharma & biotech industries segment of the life science microscope software market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

Raman microscopes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly driven by the growing adoption of Raman microscopes among end users due to the various advantages associated with these microscopes. Raman microscopes are cost-effective and non-destructive and provide users with the ability to acquire spectra within seconds.

Life sciences are the fastest-growing segment in the microscope software market, by application. The microscope software applications market has been categorized into life sciences, materials sciences, and other applications, which include semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and earth sciences. Due to the various opportunities created by new microscopy methods such as light-sheet microscopy, huge amounts of biological imaging data are gathered, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors

By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 34%, and Tier 3: 21%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 14%, Directors: 10%, and Others:76%

By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 25%, and RoW: 8%

Major microscope software vendors include Danaher (US), Oxford Instruments (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Nikon (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US),DRVISION Technologies (US), Media cybernetics (US), and Scientific Volume Imaging (Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the microscope software market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the microscope software market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of type, application, and end user in life sciences. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

