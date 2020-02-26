Microprinting Market Trends in 2019 | The Big Tech Revolution

Microprinting has been termed by many as the tiny solution for big security problems. This predominantly anti-counterfeiting strategy – involving the production of recognizable characters and patterns on a printed medium invisible to the naked eye – has emerged as an inexpensive security solution for a number of industry verticals. At present, currency presents the smallest and highest quality of microprint since it requires the utmost level of counterfeiting deterrence. As a result, the popularity of microprinting is based on the urgent need to detect and curb fraudulent activities.

The report on the global microprinting market presents a comprehensive and objective evaluation of the market and the various factors determining its growth over the years. Based on historical data and current trends, analysts provide accurate projections regarding the future of the microprinting market in the form of qualitative as well as quantitative data. The report employs leading market intelligence tools such as SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis model to give clients a broad outlook of the global market and its components.

Global Microprinting Market: Leading Segments and Key Trends

The global market for microprinting is rather mature, making it difficult for new entrants to survive. Existing players have a number of factors working in their favor. One of the most important forces driving the microprinting market is the development and introduction of innovative products. For instance, the development of cost-effective microprinting technologies has greatly improved its range of application in different industry verticals. In addition, the surge in research activities by universities around the world to improve the scope of microprinting has fueled future opportunities for players in this marketplace.

The growing use of microprinting in stamps and currencies is also driving the global market. In recent years, corporate organizations and governments have been adopting the microprinting technique for licenses and identity cards to curb their misuse and prevent fraudulent activities. This has greatly supported the growth of the microprinting market.

The various inks and techniques used in microprinting are special inks, UV invisible inks, micro-embossing, magnetic inks, infrared ink marking, and others. Microprinting has been gaining prominence in a number of applications, including stamps, labels, packaging, consumer electronics, currency, bank checks, defense, and ID cards. ID cards and packaging are the most popular applications of microprinting and these segments are anticipated to exhibit the highest growth by the end of the forecast period. Biosensing and biomaterials are some of the emerging applications of microprinting.