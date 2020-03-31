Microporous Insulation Material Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028

The Research Report “Microporous Insulation Material Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The microporous insulation materials are used in applications where space is limited and superior thermal insulation performance is required. Insulation materials are precisely designed to decrease the heat flow by restricting heat conduction, radiation and convection and performs functions like conserving energy by reducing heat loss, increasing operating efficiency of heating, plumbing, steam and various other systems found in industrial and commercial installations. Microporous insulation material are considered to be very efficient insulation products, they have thermal conductivity value lower than still air. The performance of microporous insulation material depends on their ability to block the three modes of heat transfer they are convention, radiation and conduction. Microporous insulation material are made up of fibers, silica and other specially developed infrared opacifiers which reduce thermal transport processes by reflection and absorption of radiant heat. Microporous insulation material are widely used for applications in process piping insulation, furnace lining back-up insulation, heat shields in aerospace and ladle lining solutions for metal products. Microporous insulation material provides excellent energy conservation and alumina based microporous insulation material provides advanced insulation with ultra-low thermal conductivity.

Global Microporous Insulation Material Market: Market Dynamics

The factors driving the global microporous insulation material market are the hydrophobic nature, good resistance to flame and weather and excellent thermal performance. The increase in industrialization and infrastructural development has led to increase in global microporous insulation material. The demand for microporous insulation material in manufacturing industries like glass, cement, iron & steel has led to growth in the global microporous insulation material market. The preference of light weighted insulating materials over traditional material is another factor pushing the market to grow. The factor restraining the global microporous insulation material in coming years is the expensive manufacturing process

Global Microporous Insulation Material Market: Market segmentation

The global microporous insulation material market has been classified by product type, end users, application and grade.

On the basis of product type, the global microporous insulation material market is segmented into:

Rigid boards and panels

Flexible panels

On the basis of end users, the global microporous insulation material market is segmented into:

Manufacturing industry

Automotive industry

Military & defense

Aviation Industry

Mining Oil & gas Power & energy



On the basis of application, the global microporous insulation material market is segmented into:

Fire proofing

Thermal management

Emission control

Piping insulation

Kiln and industrial furnace insulation lining

Fuel cell and power plan insulation

On the basis of grade, the global microporous insulation material market is segmented into:

Alumina based

Silica based

Global Microporous Insulation Material Market: segmentation overview

Manufacturing industry and aviation Industry has higher rate of usage of microporous insulation material for heat shield application and insulation. Flexible panels are preferred by industries due to energy efficiency requirement.

Global Microporous Insulation Material Market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global microporous insulation material market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, Western Europe and North America are the largest contributor to the global microporous insulation materials while Asia-Pacific except Japan is expected to have a higher growth rate followed by japan. Latin America is expected to have a sluggish growth rate due to preference for substitutes. Overall the global microporous insulation material is expected to have a high growth rate owing to increase in the industrialization and infrastructural development.

Global Microporous Insulation Material market players

Some of the market players identified in the global microporous insulation material market includes:

Unifrax I LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Nichias corporation

Promat international Nv

Thermodyne

ZIRCAR Ceramics, Inc.

Unicorn insulation Ltd.

Zircar ceramics Inc.

John Manville corporation

Unifrax LLC

NETZSCH-Gerätebau GmbH

Isoleika S. Coop.

TECHNO PHYSIK Engineering GmbH

Elmelin Ltd.

